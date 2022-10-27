As a 20-plus year veteran teacher from District 196, I know that John Huot is the representative that we need in the Minnesota House because he knows what it takes to make a great school system stay great. When local residents head to the polls, they should mark their ballot straight DFL because the DFL is the only party that understands the value and importance of high quality public education.
Here’s why:
John Huot and the DFL party support:
Full and equitable funding for public schools that allows for hiring and keeping well trained teachers, smaller class sizes and a safe environment to learn. This funding includes supporting early childhood education and full service schools that ensure that learning gaps close.
Prioritizing equity with inclusive policies and practices that include all students.
Fighting for safety in the schools by promoting mental health programs and increasing the ratio of counselors to students. Gun safety legislation is also a priority.
On the other hand, the Republican party and Huot’s opponent, claim they support education but their actions reveal another story. They support:
Inadequate funding for public schools resulting in programs being cut, teachers being laid off and class sizes increasing.
Promoting vouchers for private schools. Vouchers take away funds from public education and divert it to non accredited private schools.
Promoting untruths about public health and science in general by protesting the closing of in person schools, protesting the wearing of masks and vaccinating even though data has proven that these practices saved lives.
The choice is clear. John Huot has a track record of supporting public education. He’s also a representative who listens to his constituents no matter their political persuasion. I encourage you to give him another two years in office and vote straight DFL on Nov. 8.
