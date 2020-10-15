To the editor:
I am a master electrician working for an research and development lab in the Twin Cities and couldn’t be happier that my family found a home in Rosemount with welcoming neighbors. One of the unexpected joys of Rosemount has been having a capable, compassionate state representative, John Huot, who is fighting for our district and not just following fads.
I first met Huot on a trip to the Capitol with my union and asked him about two important issues: where he stood on workers’ protections and rights; and if he supported the 2nd Amendment (he does). That day I met a lot of people who were too busy to listen, but Huot listened to our concerns, answered the questions he could, took notes and followed up with us individually later. I have never had a representative who did that.
I moved to Minnesota from Texas for work at the Pine Bend refinery and expected to find the same, oil-filled holes present at every other refinery I have contracted for across the country. Instead, from operations and maintenance staff to management, this is the cleanest, safest refinery I have ever seen. Huot listened to the workers’ and management’s concerns for the best ways to transport oil to the refinery. That is why he supports Pipeline 3. I worked for TransCanada Pipeline as they built the pipeline from Oklahoma through Texas to just west of Louisiana. (Five years strong, zero leaks, I am proud to say.) The design for Pipeline 3 is the safest, most environmentally friendly way to transport oil. Huot is not only fighting for the cleanest way to transport oil but also the 2,200 people who have good paying union jobs at the refinery. Huot also supports solar and wind projects, acknowledging that these can co-exist while providing people with more energy alternatives.
Whether you vote absentee or in-person, I hope District 57B residents remember that a vote to re-elect John Huot is a vote for all of our families, and many of our livelihoods in Rosemount, Apple Valley and Coates.
Sammy McCarty
Rosemount
