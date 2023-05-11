Water is one of the world’s most important resources, and we can all do our part to stop it from getting polluted. Simple changes like using natural cleaning products instead of toxic ones in your house. You could plant more trees and flowers in your yard or garden. Consider speaking up against industries that dump waste into lakes, rivers, and beaches to reduce water pollution. Never use your toilet to throw away garbage. Do not let the water run while brushing your teeth. If you can, use the shower instead of a tub. But if you have to use a tub make, sure your plug is holding the water and not going down the drain. Don’t have the dishwasher half full; make sure it’s as full as it safely can. Only 1% of the world’s water is freshwater, so make sure we don’t pollute it. I’ve seen trash in lakes that could be stopped just by simply not using materials that get thrown away in the trash. As you read this a garbage gets dumped into the ocean. To stop this you could use a reusable water bottle or you could use a reusable bag and much more. I hope you consider doing these ideas we included in our paper. Just a couple of people doing this could make less pollution. So don’t use things that go in the trash. I hope you consider making a change.
