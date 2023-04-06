On March 15, I had the opportunity to attend a town hall meeting at the Wescott Library and interact with U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, 2nd District. She cited how many town hall meetings she has conducted, which was impressive. I have heard her before and receive regular emails which are sent to many of her constituents. I appreciate her accessibility.
Everyone in the meeting had the opportunity to write a question for her to answer. The problem was that she would not answer the question. I asked, “RE: abortion. Does the unborn child have any rights?” Craig only talked about the rights of the woman carrying the unborn child. I understand that women have rights. It took our country a while, but we finally allowed women to vote. Similarly, we are slow to grant rights to Blacks. What I mean is this: are we going to acknowledge that science says that life begins at conception? If this is so, does the unborn have any rights?
After the town hall meeting as her attendants escorted her out of the building, I was able to approach her. To her credit, she let me talk to her. I pointed out that she did not answer my question. She only talked about women’s rights. I asked her again: “Does the unborn child have any rights?” Once again, she didn’t answer yes or no. She walked away saying, “We wouldn’t agree to abortion.”
I’m not asking her or anyone else to agree to anything. I’m asking if the unborn child has any rights. It appears that Craig’s refusal to answer seems to indicate that she believes the unborn have no rights. She just doesn’t want to admit it. I’d like her to go on record and clearly answer the question. If she says the unborn have no rights, is she denying science and saying life doesn’t begin at conception?
Abortion is a difficult issue for many. Let’s have a reasonable discussion about it.
