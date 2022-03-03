Kudos to Mr. Cummings and Mr. Dautel in their letters on Feb. 11 that explain “What are Republicans for?” On the other hand, Mr. Bowers the same day blames Republicans for all manner of ills and declares that “Republicans want power.” All political offices come with a certain amount of “power.” What’s important is how that power is used.
Take President Donald Trump, for instance. He used the power of his office to reduce taxes, promote energy production, enforce immigration laws, and overcome barriers to produce vaccines to fight a pandemic virus. What came of that use of power: A strong economy from freed-up capital for investment and more money in the pockets of consumers. According to the Wall Street Journal (Feb. 3), “The wealth of Americans in the bottom 50% grew three times as fast as the wealth of the richest 1%.” Along with that came record lows of unemployment, especially for minority workers. Energy independence for the first time in over 50 years. Development and the start of production of three vaccines to fight COVID.
President Joe Biden decided to use his power to reverse most of the policies of his predecessor. His anti-oil and gas policies, to please part of his base, meant our return to dependence on foreign oil and is a major factor driving our current inflation. Pumping excessive amounts of money into the economy further fueled our 40-year record inflation and will drive higher taxes or explode our national debt. Biden did use the vaccines developed by Trump, but accommodated Big Pharma with a vaccine-only approach to fight COVID and opposed use/testing of treatments such as metformin and ivermectin. Florida has done early treatment of COVID with generic medications (such as ivermectin).
You decide who best uses political power; Democrats or Republicans.
