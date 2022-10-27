Earlier this month, Paula Overby died while running in the 2nd District race. And while I send my condolences to her family, I feel her political history is less than stellar. Overby essentially waged an eight-year campaign against the Democratic Farmer Labor Party, essentially because Democratic activists chose to endorse someone else over her for the 2014 endorsement for Congress. Since that time, she ran under four different political party banners. They are the DFL, Independence, Green, and Legal Marijuana Now.
She also made claims that the DFL was trans-phobic because they did not give her the endorsement. However, the DFL has proudly supported Andrea Jenkins in her work at the Minneapolis City Council and stood by her when she was locked in her car for two hours by far-left extremists in 2021. It is also likely that the first trans-gendered politician in Democrat Leigh Fienke will be elected to the state Legislature.
Additionally, the Democratic Party needs to make sure that the politician is electable and will serve the community and not personal interests. Moreover, candidates lose endorsement battles every year. It was not about her.
Whatever the case, Overby’s campaign attempted to spite the DFL again and incumbent Angie Craig (who is openly gay). I insist people understand Overby’s long political history of spite and instead to vote Angie Craig this November. As for Overby, I hope she can find peace in her afterlife after her long struggle in life.
