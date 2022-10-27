To the editor:

Earlier this month, Paula Overby died while running in the 2nd District race. And while I send my condolences to her family, I feel her political history is less than stellar. Overby essentially waged an eight-year campaign against the Democratic Farmer Labor Party, essentially because Democratic activists chose to endorse someone else over her for the 2014 endorsement for Congress. Since that time, she ran under four different political party banners. They are the DFL, Independence, Green, and Legal Marijuana Now.

