To the editor:

In our upcoming election for Apple Valley mayor, we will be voting for Clint Hooppaw. I have lived in Apple Valley for over 30 years and have known Clint since he and his family moved here. We are former colleagues and our families have continued to enjoy a friendship. Clint has always been a leader. He has been actively involved with the Apple Valley Chamber of Commerce, the local Rotary Club, City Council, District 196 Foundation, as well as several other groups. He has served as president of the Rotary and has taken leadership roles in committees, fundraisers, and other activities for organizations. His leadership skills and financial background are what I feel led to him taking over the vacant mayor position last year.

