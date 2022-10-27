In our upcoming election for Apple Valley mayor, we will be voting for Clint Hooppaw. I have lived in Apple Valley for over 30 years and have known Clint since he and his family moved here. We are former colleagues and our families have continued to enjoy a friendship. Clint has always been a leader. He has been actively involved with the Apple Valley Chamber of Commerce, the local Rotary Club, City Council, District 196 Foundation, as well as several other groups. He has served as president of the Rotary and has taken leadership roles in committees, fundraisers, and other activities for organizations. His leadership skills and financial background are what I feel led to him taking over the vacant mayor position last year.
Clint is employed as vice president of Wings Financial in Apple Valley. He has lived in Apple Valley and served the financial industry for all of the years in which I have known him.
I think we need someone as mayor of Apple Valley who not only supports and works for our city, but who also has the financial background to keep our city financially sound and keep it as the place in which we want to live. When I think of Clint Hooppaw, three words come to mind: integrity, hard-working, ethical. Clint is all of that and more.
I urge Apple Valley residents to get out and vote Nov. 8 and cast their support for Clint Hooppaw.
