To the editor:
All students deserve to feel safe, welcome and supported in their schools. And they also need an education that gives them an honest and accurate examination of our country’s history.
My oldest child started kindergarten this fall at Woodland Elementary in Eagan, and my husband and I were pleasantly surprised that our daughter, who is biracial, is surrounded by a diversity of different backgrounds.
That’s why it pains us to see some of our community members coming out to School Board meetings and running for office in the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District because they oppose racial and gender equity in our schools.
Our students of color need to know and understand their history and see themselves reflected in the curriculum. Our white students need this, too. I am a white man who grew up in a white farming community. Our culture and education systems are embedded in whiteness, and to continue to give a distorted view of our history is a disservice to all students.
We need to do better as adults and come together with mutual respect – and not fall victim to misinformation campaigns – to do the best we can for each child in our schools. That includes making sure all students, no matter race or place, receive the lessons and guidance they need to thrive and succeed in our multicultural world.
Lee Larson-Evers
Inver Grove Heights
