Crime is rampant in Minnesota the last two years and we must have better leadership in handling it. That’s why I’m voting for Van Holston for state representative in Minnesota House District 55B, which is most of Burnsville. He has been a staunch supporter of the police force having the supplies they need, giving them the authority to do their jobs and holding criminals accountable.
As a mother of a young police officer I have appreciated his attention and concern for not only my son but all officers of the law. We both saw the deplorable actions of the protesters after the death of George Floyd and the lack of safety supplies for police. Officers didn’t have shields to protect themselves from bricks, rocks and bottles, and they ran out of mace to control the crowds. We saw the MinneapolisPolice Department’s authority stripped from them by Mayor Jacob Frey and Gov. Tim Walz, while we watched the 3rd Precinct burn.
Is this how you want to see Burnsville run when violent crime takes place here? Van Holston will stand up to this nonsense. As an attorney of 36 years, he wants to see criminals held accountable for their actions and the police supported to do what we all want them to do;protect us from the bad guys. If you want safer streets and homes, vote for Van Holston on Nov. 8.
