To the editor:
I am a proud independent thinker with no political party affiliation. Over the years, I have voted for candidates in both major and some minor parties based on listening to different perspectives, educating myself using broad resources, and the merits of ideas that can benefit the most people of our country, and not necessarily me. Being party-neutral is liberating and allows me to see value without the blinders and biases of politics.
The only constants that I require when supporting a person or idea are that some fundamental values are present: honesty, integrity, empathy, humility and respect. My values come primarily from my family, who represent many military branches, officers, enlisted personnel, and a Vietnam veteran. Also included are business executives, small business owners, and hard-working, caring people. While political views in my family vary, our core values are unwavering, as is the consensus that our current president is not capable of being a leader.
In 2016, I didn’t vote for either major party candidate. While skeptical based on Trump’s ugly campaign messaging and past behavior, such as disparaging John McCain and his recorded disgusting comments on how he treats women, I held some optimism that he could change after elected.
However, not only did the immature blaming, name-calling and lack of accountability continue, it evolved into more racist rhetoric, supporting conspiracy theories, continuing to hide tax returns, dangerous mismanagement of the pandemic and a glaring lack of ability to lead our country. It is crystal clear that Trump and his enablers do not possess the basic values to be considered a leader in any capacity, much less the president of the United States. As a result, our country is now weaker than it was four years ago.
Sadly, a tremendous opportunity was wasted and more Trump-manufactured, intentional chaos is to be expected in the coming weeks. No matter what happens this fall, I will still hold true to my core values and am grateful for everyone in Lakeville and across the United States who will do the same.
Andrew Lundblad
Lakeville
