To the editor:
Like more and more Minnesotans, I want to produce clean, renewable solar energy from my rooftop. But there is a problem. My home is part of a homeowners association (HOA), and my HOA has blocked my effort to go solar. As I have learned more about this issue, I have discovered that this is a common occurrence for HOA homeowners like me who want to go solar. This is slowing the growth of rooftop solar in our state.
Fortunately, there is a way forward. Our lawmakers are considering bills (House File 257 and Senate File 381) that would give HOA homeowners like me the right to go solar. HOAs could still place reasonable restrictions on the solar array. But they could not block it. The legislation has bipartisan support in the House and Senate. If it passes, my dream to go solar can become reality.
This issue impacts a lot of Minnesotans. Minnesota has 7,725 HOAs. There are 1,506,000 Minnesotans living in these HOAs. That is just over 1 in 4 Minnesotans. Many HOA homes like mine are perfect for solar. I have a large, flat roof and no shading from trees.
I believe Minnesota can be a leader in renewable energy. We can develop businesses and manufacturing jobs to meet our future head on! And, I believe with proper restrictions, that HOA homeowners have a right to put solar energy panels on our own roofs. Solar panels are architecturally attractive. They are an update that improves the association as a forward-thinking community in which people want to live.
I encourage others to let their state legislators know of their support for this legislation.
Nancy Simmet
Eagan
