To the editor:
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Cancer is the leading disease-related cause of death for children. That’s simply unacceptable, and why the American Cancer Society has created the #GoldTogether Champions campaign to raise money specific to childhood cancer research. Substantial progress has been made against some types of pediatric cancers, however, there are still several types of pediatric cancers with low survival rates or no known cures.
The American Cancer Society is leading and funding research to help better understand childhood cancers and develop effective therapies without compromising the quality of life of the child during and following treatment.
We need your help to raise critical funds and fight back against childhood cancer. Donate today or start your own online fundraising campaign, search Gold Together Champions Upper Midwest. Cancer hasn’t stopped, so neither have we.
Elizabeth Rohrer
American Cancer Society community manager
Eagan
