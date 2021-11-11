To the editor:
In 1980, I contracted endocarditis when my new baby girl was just 3 months old. Endocarditis is a bacterial infection that attacks the interior of the heart where high blood flows make it difficult to treat. I had an HMO plan through my employment. They were becoming common, and the insurance companies promised a team of doctors to manage patient care.
After three weeks of tests the doctor thought I had a virus and recommended waiting four more weeks to see if it would clear up. The fever never got below 100 degrees. Late at night it climbed to 104 or 105 – worrying! At the end of four weeks the doctor suggested waiting another two weeks. Enraged, I demanded to see a specialist.
The specialist was reassuring, saying he understood my problem when I walked in. A blood culture with an elevated white blood cell count confirmed his diagnosis of an infection. After three days in the hospital, they performed electrocardiograms. That showed two months of bacterial growth had created a dangerous mass in my heart. Pieces could break away and cause a stroke. In five days, I was released with a wearable pump providing intravenous antibiotic therapy for the next three months.
HMOs avoid aggressive medical treatments to maximize their profits. Legislators should pass the Minnesota Health Plan to stop that. This isn’t just a moral issue, it’s a public health crisis. My HMO’s two months of treatment refusal nearly killed me. The Minnesota Health Plan will let people see any doctor, no more network restrictions. Demand better care, as I did: overcome the reality of health care controlled by insurance companies more interested in maximizing investor profits than the welfare of patients and doctors.
In Senate District 51, mostly Eagan area, we are very lucky to have state Sen. Jim Carlson and Reps. Liz Reyer and Sandra Masin supporting the Minnesota Health Plan bill. Contact them to find out how to get it passed.
Paula Overby
Eagan
