To the editor:
On behalf of the Rosemount Halloween Committee, we would like to thank all of the sponsors who helped put on the Haunted Woods Trail on Saturday, the countless volunteers who helped us with set-up and take down and passing out candy during the event, and to the Rosemount Halloween Committee members for their dedication for putting this event on each year.
Some fun facts:
We collected 660 pounds of food for 360 Communities.
We had over 4,800 people in attendance (kids and adults), the line extended north toward St Joseph’s cemetery.
We had carved over 125 pumpkins.
And with the vendors at the event we estimated that each child received over 5 pounds of candy.
We look forward to seeing you next year on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022
Mike Bouchard and Barb Hester
Co-chairs Rosemount Halloween Committee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.