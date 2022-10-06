As Eagan residents, we may find it easy to take for granted the quality of life we enjoy, as well as the leaders, staff, and volunteers who continue to build and maintain our community. Every two years, we have the opportunity to decide who we want to lead those efforts.
I have known City Council Member Gary Hansen for many years, working with him on projects and programs and observing his many contributions as both a community volunteer and as an elected official. He has been highly effective in those endeavors, because he is thoughtful, insightful, and works effectively with others. Governance is not just about leadership, it is also about cooperation and collaboration. Gary works tirelessly to inform residents and gather input from them. He has helped to foster open and productive dialogue within the council and has reached out to build and strengthen partnerships with neighboring communities, counties, and other organizations. These intergovernmental partnerships help increase the quality of our government services and reduce their cost. As a result, our property taxes continue to be among the lowest in the metropolitan area.
Gary has been a positive force in building this community we call home. Please join me in returning Gary Hansen to the Eagan City Council.
