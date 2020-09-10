To the editor:
My friendship with Mary Hamann-Roland goes back to before she became mayor of Apple Valley. Early on I recognized her as not only a highly involved civic leader but as a tireless servant to the greater good of Apple Valley. Now that Mary seeks to expand her work as Dakota County commissioner, District 7, I lend my wholehearted support and I am proud to serve as co-chair of her campaign.
As we reflect on the terrorist attacks by Al-Qaeda on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, I and many others are reminded of Mary’s continued dedicated support for our military families. This comes naturally to Mary as the daughter of a 3 Bronze Star hero in WWII, the widow of a Vietnam veteran and member of American Legion Post 1776 Auxiliary. In her active leadership role, Mary, working with the Minnesota National Guard, helped make the Apple Valley Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Network a reality. As a network board member, I can attest to her ongoing support of our veteran dinners and outreach. Always willing to help, Mary contributed to the success of our “Salute Our Troops Golf Tournament” on Aug. 10, raising $30,000.
In her 21 years as mayor, Mary has accomplished much in governing the city of Apple Valley. Beyond that, she has ably represented Apple Valley on many county boards, including serving as vice-chair for the Transportation Advisory Board, vice-chair of the Dakota Broadband Board and co-chair of the High-Performance Partnership for Dakota County. As the result of her dedication and strong leadership, Mary was the recipient of the League of Minnesota Cities CC Ludwig Award in recognition of her vision, statesmanship and unwavering commitment to the public good. This award is their highest honor.
Mary has been instrumental in building Apple Valley as a city recognized for its business climate and quality of life. Apple Valley has been recognized three times as one of “Money Magazine’s Best Cities.” Please join me in offering Mary our full support as she offers to serve as county commissioner on the pathway to a world class Dakota County.
William H. Tschohl
Apple Valley
