To the editor:
With early voting already in progress, we are faced with high-stakes decisions as to with whom we will entrust our future. One such decision is an easy one to make, as this represents a non-partisan office. I strongly support Mary Hamann-Roland for Dakota County District 7 commissioner.
As a Rosemount resident, I have observed and benefited from Mary’s decades long track record faithfully serving the citizens of Apple Valley. She has set priorities based on the critical needs of the community. She has gone above and beyond in providing representation and leadership on many county- and statewide initiatives. One key initiative of Mary’s platform is the exploration of economical broadband development through collaborations between the private and public sectors. It has become abundantly clear over the past several months that promoting faster, more reliable Internet speeds is critically important to supporting schools, homes, health care and business. In addition to this being a stated priority, Mary has a track record of advancing the cause through her role as vice-chair of the Dakota Broadband Board.
While the words we hear from our selected candidates are important, it is their actions that are most impactful. Through Mary’s people-focused service to our communities, she has improved the school and business climate, and has been dedicated to improving our overall quality of life. We all enjoy strong transportation systems, outstanding parks, trails, and open spaces benefiting citizens throughout the region.
I am confident that as our Dakota County commissioner, Mary will continue to support our city and county partnerships and promote a world-class Dakota County.
Karen Dyck
Rosemount
