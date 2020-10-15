To the editor:
For 21 years, Mary Hamann-Roland has tirelessly served the city of Apple Valley as its mayor. Her passion and energy for building community is unparalleled as is her commitment to public service. She has a collaborative leadership style that combines advocacy with a deep understanding of the needs of all community stakeholders: local business, public and private institutions, organizations, and most of all, the residents that she so lovingly serves. Mary clearly understands the challenges that Dakota County faces with transportation, education, public safety and access to technology, and she has a holistic vision for the future that represents the best interests of our south-of-the-river community. Her track record speaks for itself – she gets things done.
While losing Mayor Mary will be a difficult loss for Apple Valley, as Dakota County commissioner she will be able to continue in her effort to enhance the quality of life throughout Dakota County. I cannot imagine a better representative on our County Board. I ask District 7 residents to join me in supporting Mary Hamann-Roland for Dakota County commissioner.
David Peterson
Lakeville
