To the editor:
What does it mean to be a public servant? It involves making a choice, early on, that you are dedicated to building a healthy and vibrant community and that you will, unceasingly dedicate yourself to your cause. For the past 21 years, the city of Apple Valley has been fortunate enough to have Mary Hamann-Roland tirelessly serving it citizens as mayor, and for six years before that, as a member of the District 196 School Board.
Mayor Mary has determined that her service has a logical progression – to the role of District 7 county commissioner. I would like to lend my name to the many who support her candidacy. Mary is the kind of leader who seeks to create collaborative relationships and strong partnerships. She seeks to understand the needs of our community and its citizens, ensuring that those needs are at the forefront of her actions. She has been a tremendous representative and ambassador for Apple Valley at the local, state, and national level, championing workforce issues, critical skill training for our future workforce, and creating an exceptional business climate for the retention and expansion of our economy.
I urge all of who have benefited from Mayor Mary’s tireless service to Apple Valley to vote for her for Dakota County District 7 commissioner.
Maureen Wieser
Apple Valley
