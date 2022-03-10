Any resource taken for granted is a resource at risk of being lost. That is why the Minnesota Water Well Association, the Groundwater Foundation, and the National Ground Water Association is joining hundreds of organizations across the country in celebrating National Groundwater Awareness Week, March 6-12. National Groundwater Awareness Week, now in its 23rd year, is an annual week of awareness, education, and advocacy focusing on one of the nation and state’s most precious resources.
Minnesota depends on groundwater for nearly 65% of its public water. It also provides more than 465,000 private water wells in the state with fresh and clean water every day. The United States uses 79.6 billion gallons per day of fresh groundwater for public supply, private supply, irrigation, livestock, manufacturing, mining, thermoelectric power, and other purposes.
For those 1.18 million Minnesota residents who rely on private water wells, we encourage them to use Groundwater Awareness Week to test, tend, and treat private water systems. An annual inspection of a well and its water can not only save thousands of dollars in potential damages but can also protect the health of one’s family.
Whether it’s writing a letter to one’s representative, educating children on the importance of groundwater, or having one’s own water supply tested and treated, please remember to take time this week and help protect groundwater in Minnesota.
Dave Schulenberg
Minnesota Water Well Association executive director
