To the editor:
I have known Ruth Grendahl for over 20 years, both as a friend and as an associate serving the city of Apple Valley. I have served with Ruth on Apple Valley’s Economic Development Authority for several years. I also chair Apple Valley’s Planning Commission, whose task it is to consider and evaluate land use applications prior to their submission to the City Council. I have had many opportunities to see her work through difficult issues.
I have found Ruth to be thoughtful, perceptive, even handed and to have an abundance of the rare quality – common sense. Ruth has a way of listening, then asking the question that gets exactly to the heart of the matter. She is direct and not shy without being confrontational. When it comes to spending the city’s (our) money, her first motivation is always: “Are we getting a real value for this?”
Ruth’s credentials are unparalleled. It is a very long and impressive list. Besides a bachelor of science in urban and regional studies, she holds a master’s degree in public administration. She has chaired a number of local and state boards and committees. She is tirelessly involved in our city and greater community well beyond the necessities required by being a City Council person.
People run for elected office for a number of reasons. I can tell you with certainty that Ruth is running for reelection for the highest of reasons – to keep Apple Valley one of the greatest places to live in the country. In my opinion, there is no one more deserving of residents’ votes.
Tom Melander
Apple Valley
