To the editor:
State Sen. Greg Clausen often says that he prefers to be called a public servant (versus a politician) and his actions show that he truly does work to serve the public.
I’ve had the pleasure of knowing the senator for several years and I have constantly been impressed by his willingness to listen, his effectiveness and his dedication. He is quick to answer emails and although we don’t agree on all subjects, he is willing to have difficult conversations respectfully and I always feel heard.
I work for a local small business and this past year Senator Clausen has been a huge support while we’ve been trying to manage safety and financial strain due to COVID-19. He personally helped a co-worker who was having difficulties applying for unemployment, he followed up several times to make sure the issue was resolved and was very patient when they had questions and concerns. He genuinely cares about the people he serves in Senate District 57.
In a time where things can feel so out of our control, it’s nice to know that we have someone leading us who is willing to listen to us and truly act on our behalf.
Heather Tidd
Rosemount
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.