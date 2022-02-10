“What are Republicans for” was a question asked in a Feb 4 letter. The answer to this question was spelled out quite nicely by the author himself. Democrats think the solutions to all societal problems, should always be in the good hands of government. Republicans believe that many of these problems were created by government itself , and in turn, government is the problem. Many varied examples were suggested by the author that needed solutions. Inflation being one of them. I would suggest that rampant inflation is the result of government debt and flooding society with newly printed money. Sounds to us like government created this problem.
Education was another subject brought up. I would put forth that Minneapolis spends much more per student then any of the south metro schools. Yet all of the south metro schools have better results. It has never been about money or more government solutions. It is about parenting.
Climate change? I would ask this question of the author. Does Russian or OPEC oil pollute less than U.S. or Canadian oil? Seems government would prefer to make us pay more for oil, then solving any issues from its use.
Crime? After watching Minneapolis burn, with little response from our “governments” for many days. A government whose job first and foremost is to protect its citizens. In many ways, they failed horribly. I also would say, a government that defunds protection of its citizens, is run by the wrong people.
Republicans are not for government solutions. We are in many ways only around to stop and obstruct the madness created by the present government. And when we do have power. We should attempt to stop democrats from regaining power and creating more problems.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.