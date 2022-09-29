It’s about time the Feeding Our Future scandal is getting the attention that it deserves. It took an FBI raid and charges by federal prosecutors against 48 people to do so. They are accused of defrauding the government of $250 million meant to feed hungry children. A Sept. 23 StarTribune.com article summarizes the federal allegations, which describe the workings of the scam, faking invoices and number of children fed, how people got rich, and how the loot was spent. Six groups being charged are identified by name and extent of fraud.
A question I think we should be asking is: Where was the executive arm of state government in all of this? The timeline on this scandal is long. An Alpha News article by Pafoua Yang on May 9 with input
from Commissioner Mueller of the Minnesota Department of Education helps with the timeline. MDE is the agency assigned to oversee the USDA funds to nonprofit providers or intermediaries such as FOF. After schools were shut down in 2020 the USDA relaxed criteria on meal sites, even allowing restaurants to serve. In the summer of 2020 MDE saw a large increase in sites and meal reimbursements. In 2021 the amount of money going to FOF increased to $197.9 million.
Apparently MDE suspected fraud and terminated FOF’s participation and issued a pay-stop, but FOF sued. Yang quotes Mueller as saying, “On April 1, 2021, a judge told MDE it did not have the authority to stop payment for Feeding Our Future and needed to continue paying.” The judge recently refuted this claim. That April MDE began working with the FBI. In late January 2022, the FBI raided several sites associated with FOF, culminating in the charges by federal prosecutors.
Why was the state auditor not following the money or at least helping MDE to detect fraud? Why was the attorney general not investigating? The MDE is under the authority of the governor, yet no state action was taken in over two years. I find this situation inexcusable, and hope others will join me in not voting for state-level incumbents.
