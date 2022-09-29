To the editor:

It’s about time the Feeding Our Future scandal is getting the attention that it deserves. It took an FBI raid and charges by federal prosecutors against 48 people to do so. They are accused of defrauding the government of $250 million meant to feed hungry children. A Sept. 23 StarTribune.com article summarizes the federal allegations, which describe the workings of the scam, faking invoices and number of children fed, how people got rich, and how the loot was spent. Six groups being charged are identified by name and extent of fraud.

