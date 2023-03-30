On Tuesday, March 14, the Senate Committee on Elections passed Senate File 1827 out of committee, with the express intent of ham-stringing all third parties from access to your ballot by doubling the requirements to gain “major party” status.
Most people do not understand the great efforts, in a very short window, that are required to run if there is not an R or a D behind your name. If this bill passes the House (HF 2802), anyone running against the two old parties must gather 10,000 validated signatures (meaning at least 15,000 have to be gathered as they are thrown out easily), in just a two week period, set intentionally to be months after the other parties are already running their candidates. The current 5% is already double the national average.
Not only is this a blatant protectionism-of-the-status-quo bill, but it flies in the face of the DFL’s support for ranked choice voting. Proponents of RCV claim it will make it easier for other challengers to make a difference in elections. But there will be virtually no challengers if this voter choice suppression bill passes.
Encourage your legislators to #DefendVoterChoice with a quick phone call or email to them.
Voters deserve more choices than Target and Walmart, Pepsi or Coke, Home Depot or Menards, when it comes to something as important as elections. All voices deserve to be heard and represented on the ballot.
