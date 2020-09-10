To the editor:
As a resident of Apple Valley since the fall of 1980, I have watched our city grow from being “the city with the huge downtown gravel pits” through development of a commercial and government city center, well-placed public schools, parks and recreation amenities, and carefully planned business and light industrial corridors. Surrounding all of this are our beautiful residential areas that offer a well balanced mix of housing. And because Council Member Tom Goodwin and the other city leaders listened to the requests of our residents through the years, we seniors need not leave Apple Valley to find the special housing we may need when we are no longer able to live in our single family homes.
This hasn’t always come easy. Our reputation as a great place to live has attracted a lot of competition for our available land. Our city leaders have had to balance the needs of individual homeowners, people needing apartments or other rental housing, locations for small businesses, schools, churches, and public amenities against large commercial entities and the transit demands they bring. And along with the growth comes greater demand for services such as fire and police to assure our safety.
Goodwin has served on our City Council since 1984 and has consistently provided well-informed and forward-looking leadership through all of Apple Valley’s growth challenges. I had the opportunity to work with Tom during my time on the Urban Affairs Committee in the 1990’s and then my years as a member and chair of the City Planning Commission. I appreciated Tom’s support of the city committees and the Planning Commission and found him to be an individual who would take the time to listen to our concerns, give us his thoughtful insight, and make sure our concerns were voiced at the City Council meetings. During this time I also developed a deep respect for our city police and fire departments and the way in which they worked with our city leadership.
Following my retirement in 2011, I joined the Apple Valley Seniors and for two years served as its president. During that time, I came to more fully appreciate the wonderful amenities we seniors have here in Apple Valley, especially the Apple Valley Senior Center which opened in 2009. Thanks to a carefully planned city bonding issue in which our city leaders responded to needs of both seniors and youth, the residents of Apple Valley approved funding for both the Senior Center and the Hayes Hockey Arena. With funding in place, the Apple Valley Seniors organization worked hand-in-hand with our City planners on the design and construction phases of the Senior Center. It is without a doubt the best in the region, if not the state. We draw members from communities all around Apple Valley because the Senior Center allows us this wonderful building and the city staff to offer so many different activities. While president of the Apple Valley Seniors, I met Tom again, this time supporting us and other applicants in his role as a member of the Apple Valley American Legion Post 1776 Charitable Gambling Committee. That should not have been a surprise—Tom will always find a way to serve his community, making it better however he can, and I will vote for him as long as he is willing to run!
Jeannine Churchill
Apple Valley
