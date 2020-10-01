To the editor:

The city of Apple Valley has one of the best park systems in Minnesota. City Council Member Tom Goodwin has been key to that accomplishment with his leadership over the years. As an Apple Valley resident, former chair of the city of Apple Valley’s Park & Recreation Advisory Committee and former president of athletic associations, I appreciate Tom’s support of the parks and all park related programs.

Tom takes the time necessary to; listen to residents and the needs of the community, address the planning required, and take the actions that are necessary to improve and maintain our parks and facilities for the future. The city and its residents have certainly benefited from Tom’s dedication and foresight.

Tom Goodwin has made it a priority to serve our city, providing facilities for a healthy and vibrant community. Now it is time for us to once again support Tom on Nov. 3.

Lee Strom

Apple Valley

