To the editor:
I have known Tom Goodwin for over 30 years. 2020 is his 36th year as a member of the Apple Valley City Council.
Tom is a fair, level-headed, straight-talking person who works effectively with the mayor and other council members and always supports what he considers is best for the city. Tom has played a large part in managing the growth of Apple Valley from a village under 5,000 residents to a large city of 54,000 today.
Consider these factors about Tom’s work to maintain Apple Valley’s fiscal responsibilities to its citizens:
• Apple Valley is one of 11 out of 853 Minnesota cities to obtain two triple A bond credit ratings.
• According to the Minnesota state auditor in 2018, the city of Apple Valley had the lowest per capita expenditure level for government services when compared with the other major cities in Dakota County.
• Apple Valley is one of the few cities in Dakota County that doesn’t issue special assessments to homeowners for road repairs on streets adjoining their property.
In this uncertain time in many areas of our lives, it is comforting to have an experienced person like Tom on the City Council. Those who think Apple Valley has been run well in recent years, vote for the incumbent and elect Tom Goodwin to return to the City Council.
Larry Rivers
Apple Valley
