To the editor:
I am a Master Recycler/Composter and am writing regarding Eagan Parks new pack it in/pack it out waste management experiment in several small Eagan parks.
Eleven small parks will have no trash bins and waste is expected to be packed in and packed out. I am in favor of this experiment. I have experience with a very successful program on St. Simon’s Island, Georgia, where I live in the winter.
After this program was instituted, there was a loud outcry against it, just as there now is in Eagan. But as time passed, counterintuitively litter decreased and trash and recycling, where it existed, improved exponentially. When we have to think about where our waste is going, we make better decisions about its disposal.
We in America have developed a disconnect between the trash we generate, and our responsibility for managing it. With trash bins available every few feet, we mindlessly toss our trash and recycling into them, giving not a thought as to where it will end up for the next hundred years, in a landfill, creating methane gas and polluting our environment. If we carry materials or food into a park, we can carry it back home and recycle or toss it without the burden of its disposal falling on the parks.
It is estimated that Eagan parks can save $250,000 with this plan. Those are taxes coming out of pockets of all who live in Eagan. Dog waste is carried home now when walking in non-park areas without trash bins.
Those who are protesting this experiment should look beyond their personal convenience and to their personal responsibility for managing the waste they produce and give this experiment a chance to succeed.
Sandra Scott
Eagan
