Caucus will be held on Feb. 1 across Minnesota. Caucus is the beginning of the grassroots process of the political party. At caucus, you have the opportunity to get involved in the things that affect your community, state, and nation. You will be able to vote on the values of your party platform. Also, you will be able to become a delegate to represent your area. And this year, you will have the opportunity to vote in the straw poll to support your choice of statewide candidates. If you have conservative values and believe in the principles of the Republican Party, I encourage you to attend the Republican caucus and get involved.
I also encourage your support for Paul Gazelka for governor in the straw poll. Sen. Gazelka has always supported our conservative values of life, family, freedom, and Second Amendment rights. As the majority leader in the Minnesota Senate, he stopped more than $1 billion in tax increases, a major gas tax bill, and many anti-law enforcement reforms. Gazelka will be a governor for the people of Minnesota. He will protect our law enforcement, bring back safety to Minnesota, and defend our conservative values. Vote for Paul Gazelka in the straw poll at the caucus.
On a personal note, Paul is a regular Minnesotan with an uncanny ability to relate to both those who politically agree and disagree with him while finding a win-win in a needed compromise. He is a gentleman with deep convictions and profound love for his God and family. It has been my honor to know Paul and his family as friends for over 13 years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.