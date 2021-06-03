To the editor:
As a proud Lakeville graduate, moving here for schools was a no-brainer, but now, it’s not so clear. COVID-19 and racial divisiveness have caused me to peel back a layer to see what’s happening in our district, so I attended a School Board meeting.
I entered with my deer-in-the-headlights look, and I picked an interesting first meeting to attend May 25. Wow, we have some brave, educated, community minded people here. Community members came prepared to present their thoughts on masking, critical race theory and electric buses. My naïve takeaway points and questions:
• We’re one of the largest districts in Minnesota and have six elected board members. Most boards have seven. Currently we have five members because Sen. Zach Duckworth’s seat is empty and wasn’t filled (by choice?) in the May election.
• Black Lives Matter Global Organization’s posters are strictly against Policy 535, but the posters the district developed and approved look different than the BLM Organization’s posters, despite the obvious connection to a political entity. Should “Make America Great Again” posters be approved in schools if they appeared in a different font or color? I think not. This is a slippery slope.
• A petition was made available electronically to add a seventh seat to the School Board to avoid split votes which apparently plagued the board in the past. Additionally, it asks for all Black Lives Matter posters to be removed from schools. To be clear, BLM is a political organization that hides divisive, anti-family intentions behind a deceptive name. Black lives do matter.
Changes are happening … be informed and voice concerns or support.
Attend the next School Board meeting at 7 p.m. June 8. Email School Board members asking to relocate the meeting to a larger space to accommodate more people. Community members were not allowed in the same physical space. Email asking to restart video recording work sessions, which stopped during COVID.
There is much I don’t know, but I’m doing my best to be informed. I hope others will too.
Courage is contagious, I hope others catch my bug. Quarantine won’t be necessary.
Marlow Phillips
Lakeville
