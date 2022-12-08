In response to the Dec. 2 letter writer who questioned the future of our land due to young people voting for U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, I’d like to pose a counter-argument.
Our young people have seen the following and voted for a change:
They want billionaires and corporations making obscene profits to pay their fair share.
They don’t want their children growing up practicing active shooter drills in school.
They don’t want somebody telling them they can’t read certain books.
They don’t want people telling them what they can and can’t do to their own bodies.
They want to be able to love and marry whomever they wish.
They don’t want one religion dictating what they do or don’t do in their personal lives.
They reject ultranationalism, the Big Lie, and what happened on Jan. 6.
They want affordable health care for everyone, along with living wages.
They want to be able to enjoy our world’s animals and plants in a natural setting – long into the future – due to the very real danger of increased climate change (the writer’s grandpa was incorrect; the weather can vary over the years but a change in the climate is a whole other story).
As a grandfather myself I am very proud of our young adults. As an election judge I saw a number of first-time voters and saw their excitement as well as sense of duty to vote, and see a bright future ahead.
