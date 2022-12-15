I am a proud educator of 15 years, one who has taught in Lakeville as well as 10 other districts. This number is staggering to me as I write that fact, yet I know I have been one of the teachers who have fought budget cuts many times since I started in 2007.
Our schools have been vastly underfunded based on mandated Special Education Services. The basic formula in 2021-2022 school year the state funds is $6,728 per pupil without an inflationary increase worked in there. Per AMSD.org, Lakeville has a $1,234.14 cross subsidy gap per weighted average daily membership, meaning that that money is used from general education to fund mandated Special Education services.
Letter writer Tamera Wimbley on Dec. 2 stated Lakeville schools pays $14,082 per pupil. She doesn’t discuss that number includes all the costs for capital expenditures, student transportation, operations and maintenance, Pupil Support Services, Special Education, activities, Instructional Support Services, career and technical instruction, and administration at the district and school level.
It is misleading to use that number since many students do not use the $2,744 District 194 spends on Special Education services per pupil. Lakeville clearly stated for year end June 30, 2021, it used a profile model of $11,224 per average daily membership serviced. Lakeville would get approximately $15 million if the state funded the cross subsidy in 2022-23.
Also, Ms. Wimbley cries out that reading is terrible at 63.2%. How about instead of taking an approach where we look only at numbers, we look at kids individually. How many of the 37% who weren’t proficient did their independent reading during the pandemic? How many had a secure, quiet place to learn without supervising younger siblings? How many had a distraction free environment without entertainment options like internet or online gaming?
Learning during the pandemic was unequal and results show that. Lower scoring students lost 10 points vs. 2 points for higher scoring students per U.S. News.
Teachers understand the recovery will take time and resources. Support public schools. Good schools mean good communities.
