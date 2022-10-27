Watching the recent Apple Valley Chamber of Commerce candidate forum posted on its website provided me with valuable insights about the candidates for House seats 56A, 56B and Senate 56.
It was apparent that the candidates who had a grasp of the issues that affect us all were prepared to discuss the issues in detail with facts–not vague generalities, descending downward with answers using simplistic, partisan terms without providing constructive solutions, which only plays to serve a divisive crowd. The details are critically important, and I am very concerned by candidates who remind us that they are not an expert when pushed for details.
We need elected officials who understand the minutia and are deeply knowledgeable about the issues facing our community. I am not interested in national party talking points and vague scare tactics. I was impressed by candidates who expressed a responsibility for the job and are willing to work across the aisle. That is how we are going to make real progress.
To me, the choice is clear. Rep. John Huot, Rep. Robert Bierman and former Rep. Erin Maye Quade are the right choice for our community.
I encourage everyone to view all the clips from the forum to see and hear the difference between informed, articulate candidates and candidates who claim to be average folks seeking votes. Who do voters want to communicate their concerns with and carry those to the State Capitol? Voting with eyes (and ears) wide open, the choice is clear.
