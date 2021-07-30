To the editor:
I am writing in response to a recent sensational and less-than-accurate letter suggesting that Gov. Tim Walz and his pandemic emergency powers were “draconian,” “excruciating,” and putting people out of work. The writer, with obvious political undertones, also suggested that Florida has handled COVID-19 better than Minnesota.
The COVID-19 pandemic, like most challenges we face as a state and nation, is complex, requiring similar multi-faceted solutions. A letter to the editor with a 350-word limit cannot begin to scratch the surface of how to solve the issues. However, I am compelled to offer a counterpoint to the recent letter, with additional facts and perspective. Easy answers to difficult issues do not exist, as much as some might want it that way.
COVID-19 has negatively impacted all our lives. Minnesota, however, has handled it as well as any, and our progress to recovery is one example. As of June 2021, our unemployment rate is 4.0%, which ranks 12th in the nation (bls.gov). Florida’s, on the other hand, is 5.0%, tied for 26th.
For further evidence, on July 19 Johns Hopkins University published a list of the current highest risk states; Florida, Arkansas, Missouri, and Arkansas. Minnesota is notably and fortunately absent from that list. More recently, a July 24 Wall Street Journal headline states: “Florida leads U.S. in COVID cases as hospitalizations surge.”
Last, every year U.S. News ranks the best states in which to live, based on criteria such as health care, economy, education, infrastructure, and opportunity. In 2021, Minnesota ranked No. 2. Florida is not in the top 10.
While opportunities to improve always exist, it is clear that Minnesota is managing the ongoing COVID-19 challenges better than most, including Florida. Suggesting otherwise ignores the facts.
The letter writer also used sensational words to describe our state like “fascism,” “repression,” and “dictator,” which are so easily refuted, further explanation is not needed.
The most successful path forward to continued recovery is for all of us to commit to honest dialogue based on facts, integrity, and empathy, which are vastly more important than petty politics and name-calling.
Andrew Lundblad
Lakeville
