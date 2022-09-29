We must establish tighter rules for when the flag should be flown at half-staff. I cannot believe the United States flew the flag at half-staff for 12 days for the death of a lady from a foreign country that died of old age at 96. She lived in part on welfare and in government-subsidized housing. Of the 15 key moments of her reign on history.com, nothing is listed where she did something significant to help other people. She would not even visit the site of a school in South Wales that was buried by a mudslide for eight days, “Fearing her presence would distract from rescue and recovery efforts.”
The flag has been flown at half-staff for several other foreigners, but always for fewer than 10 days. Many of these foreign leaders had made efforts to better people’s lives. Some were assassinated, but it never flew at half-staff for a foreigner like Queen Elizabeth II.
Almost every day I drive by the school near my house, the flag is at half-staff more than at full-staff. It is my understanding that Dwight Eisenhower issued the original presidential directive of when the flag should fly at half-staff. When a former president dies, it is flown at half-staff for 30 days. For a former vice president, it is flown 10 days. This should be cut back to 10 and five days. And yes, we want the flag flown at half-staff for tragic events, such as school shootings, but it should never be flown at half-staff for natural disasters. These disasters often take many lives, but it is just Mother Nature doing her thing.
I’m an active officer at VFW Post 9433, and we frequently get chewed out because we were not flying the flag at half-staff when it was ordered. It is ordered so often that we cannot keep up with it as volunteers. Contact your Congress persons and tell them to take control of this situation and tighten the rules on when and for whom the flag can be ordered to fly at half-staff.
