To the editor:

We must establish tighter rules for when the flag should be flown at half-staff. I cannot believe the United States flew the flag at half-staff for 12 days for the death of a lady from a foreign country that died of old age at 96. She lived in part on welfare and in government-subsidized housing. Of the 15 key moments of her reign on history.com, nothing is listed where she did something significant to help other people. She would not even visit the site of a school in South Wales that was buried by a mudslide for eight days, “Fearing her presence would distract from rescue and recovery efforts.”

