I’ve been a child care professional over 20 years, working my way up from aide to director of an Apple Valley child care center. Most of the families I’ve worked with are middle-class with entire paychecks devoted to child care, paying more than they would for college but without qualifying for any financial assistance.
They want to put their most prized possession, their child, in a high-quality program. They want the most safe, caring, and educational place possible. It is the hardest thing in the world to leave your new baby with people that you don’t know, and to trust that they are going to have your child’s best interests at heart. But these poor parents are going into debt in order to satisfy these basic desires.
I’ve had many families come to my center after having poor experiences with other arrangements. Often they were trying to save money and quickly realized that haphazard or low-quality care wouldn’t cut it. The safety and education of our children should never depend on if parents can afford it or not. We don’t say that only children whose families can pay get to go to fifth grade.
I was lucky enough to have my own child in my program, but if I didn’t receive an employee discount I couldn’t have afforded it. My husband and I stopped at one because additional child care costs weren’t in the cards.
And it’s not just unaffordability for families. I’ve had many teachers work for me yet be unable to make ends meet. We do our best to pay our teachers a livable wage, and our only option to increase pay is to raise tuition prices. Each time we do even a small adjustment we lose some families who are simply unable to pay any more, which can lead to negative effects of lost jobs, stepping away from the workforce, family economic instability, etc. We can’t compete with jobs offering higher pay for less education and responsibility.
Child care is broken and must be funded for it to actually succeed for everyone who needs it.
