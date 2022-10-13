Why can’t we have better, more affordable internet?
Only having one real option for internet service is a disservice to families and businesses in our community. So why don’t we have other options?
One might think it is a “cost or infrastructure issue.” I did. But as it turns out, neither of those is the problem.
In 2017, Burnsville joined a county organization to install fiber optic lines to provide open access throughout the city. The fiber lines have already been paid for and installed throughout most of the city with just a few gaps left to fill.
Currently less than 25% of the space on the new lines is being used.
That unused capacity could be leased to other internet providers who could compete for our business with lower rates, faster speeds, and more reliable service.
So if it is not an issue of cost or capacity, why aren’t we already doing this?
Because since 2020 three members of the City Council (two of whom are on the ballot this fall) have put up roadblocks to moving forward with a fiber network that would provide not just Burnsville but the entire county with real options for internet service.
Instead of leasing the fiber lines, they are keeping them “dark” and unused. While this protects the profits of our current internet provider it doesn’t build a strong community, it doesn’t help small businesses grow, and it doesn’t give us more choices and better service.
The Burnsville City Council is elected to serve our community. They should care more about their citizens than corporate profits.
The good news is, when it comes to elected officials, we already have better options. Kriystauhl Fitchett and Chris John are candidates for City Council who support leasing our unused fiber optic lines to better serve us, the community. They want to work with other providers to bring better options that will help us create a better Burnsville. I ask Burnsville residents to join me in voting for them to serve on the Burnsville City Council.
