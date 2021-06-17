To the editor:
Wow, what a year it has been. Hardship, cancellation, closing and confinement are just a few words to sum up 2020 for me. My name is Tami and I am the Burnsville Fire Muster community festival chair.
Today, I want to look forward. Forward to bringing people together to help rebuild that sense of community I feel got lost in 2020. This means even more than ever we need help. We need volunteers to help run the Kidz Korner, we need a volunteer coordinator to help with our volunteers and recruit new volunteers and, of course, we need monetary donations.
The Fire Muster Community Festival gives back to our community through donations to:
• Burnsville Lacrosse Team
• Burnsville Chess Club
• BV United Soccer Club
• Burnsville Lions Club
• Scouting
• Apple Valley High School women’s hockey
• Apple Valley High School softball
• Minnesota Fire Engine Club
Over the past few years our donations have been cut drastically. In my previous festival planning background 75% of the businesses in the community donated time or money to the community festival. Currently, in Burnsville, we have fewer than 20 organizations/businesses that volunteer and/or donate to Burnsville Fire Muster. Yet we have one of the largest parades and one of the biggest fireworks displays south of the river. We see over 20,000 people during the four-day event!
I have been a part of the Fire Muster for 12-plus years, and I remember one of my first experiences in 1997 when it was a wide-open parking lot with a couple of vendors, a stage, and a small carnival. To say we have grown immensely over the last 20-plus years is an understatement.
This year the Fire Muster will be celebrating its 40th year as a community celebration. I encourage everyone to get involved and/or donate to show your support for our community.
Thank you for your time!
Tami Allen
Burnsville Fire Muster chair/president
