Any number of things could and should be done to improve the quality and accessibility of health care for Minnesotans. Approving the proposed merger of Fairview Health and Sanford Health is definitely not one of them. The last thing we need is another large corporate provider of health care services. I can see no benefit in, and I am opposed to, having decisions made about service availability, service quality, staffing, and pricing made by a corporation based in another state.
Bigger is rarely ever better. The merger of these two organizations would give the new entity increased power and opportunity to dictate the level of services and health care costs in our state.
Mergers of this nature reduce health care options, decrease competition in the marketplace, and create monolithic organizations that are more corporate in culture and values and less accountable to consumers and state agencies.
Any efficiencies realized would benefit only the corporation and its executives, none of which is likely to ever trickle down to the provider’s employees or to the consumer in any meaningful way.
Concerned citizens must ask our legislators, the Governor’s Office, the Attorney General’s Office, and any other state agency that has influence over the decision, to oppose this merger. Ten years ago it was a bad idea, and was denied then. It is still not a good deal for Minnesota’s health care services and consumers today and should be denied again.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.