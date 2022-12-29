To the editor:

Any number of things could and should be done to improve the quality and accessibility of health care for Minnesotans. Approving the proposed merger of Fairview Health and Sanford Health is definitely not one of them. The last thing we need is another large corporate provider of health care services. I can see no benefit in, and I am opposed to, having decisions made about service availability, service quality, staffing, and pricing made by a corporation based in another state.

