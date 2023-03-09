At the beginning of the legislative session, I met in person with Sen. Erin Maye Quade. Even though I knew we held differences of opinion, I wanted to establish a relationship with her and let her know that my main goal is to seek to find the common ground. At the time, Senator Maye Quade enthusiastically reassured me that that was her goal as well.
This was before I watched her vote against common sense, common ground amendments on Senate File 1, such as: requiring that third trimester abortions happen in a hospital for a woman’s safety; requiring parental consent for abortions or sterilizations for minors under 18, who are prone to exploitation; or banning abortion past the point of viability when the baby can feel pain.
Worst of all, she voted against an amendment banning saline abortions in which the baby is chemically burned, and an amendment banning partial birth abortions where the baby is torn limb from limb and the skull is crushed.
Beyond this, Senator Maye Quade has gone on to author an even more extreme abortion bill – Senate File 70, which would repeal an entire list of current protective laws regarding abortion, such as:
- Elimination of the Born Alive Infant Protection Act – allowing babies to die on the table.
- Elimination of a Woman’s Right to Know (24 hours informed consent).
- Elimination of 48 Hour Parental Notification for Minors.
- Elimination of a Physicians-Only Law, to ensure the woman’s safety.
While only 30% of Minnesotans believe that abortion should always be legal, 70% of Minnesotans believe that there should be common sense limitations and protections in place.
Senator Maye Quade’s voting record only demonstrates a massive failure to seek the common ground with the majority of constituents. Instead, she is working to promote her own brutal extreme.
Constituents should call Senator Maye Quade to let her know that she has failed to represent us, and plan on voting for a different candidate in 2026 who will work to find the common ground for all.
