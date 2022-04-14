Why are people expressing such violent opposition to critical race theory being taught in our schools? CRT in its original form is not being taught in our schools. Teachers simply want to educate our youth with total American history, especially as it relates to other ethnicities and gender identities.
Possessing this knowledge would help them better understand today’s political climate and its relationship to historical racism, inequality and injustice. They could see that today’s voter suppression and the voter suppression that occurred in the 1800s after freed slaves were given the right to vote have the same motivation – namely, to prevent liberals from being elected to the state legislatures. This prevention would allow the wealthy to retain control of the government so they wouldn’t have to spend their money on programs to promote the common good.
Right-wing extremists have gained control of the Republican Party. They use sensitive topics such as CRT, gender identity, gayness and abortion as weapons to create discord and division in our society and persuade more people to vote Republican. The Republican National Committee recently announced it would not have a platform for the upcoming midterm elections. This is understandable because the true platform of the current Republican Party is to increase the wealth of the rich by reducing their personal and corporate income taxes and eliminating government regulations on corporations that restrict their ability for expansion and profit. Republicans want to gain complete control of the government at all levels and replace our democratic form of government with a plutocracy. This complete control would enable them to eliminate such costly programs such as Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security and eliminate regulations on business that reduce corporate profits. Since government regulations, safety nets and infrastructure improvements are popular with Republicans as well as Democrats, the Republicans, if their true intentions were known, could not win elections without voter suppression. When the U.S. House Select Committee report on the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection is released, it will likely show how perilously close we came to losing our democracy on that day.
