To the editor:

I’m writing to express my sincerest thanks and gratitude to the people who go to work to ensure the city of Lakeville operates efficiently and effectively for our taxpayers and residents. I recently participated in a discussion at the Legislature about municipal employees and one elected official (not from Lakeville area) disparaged staff as “basement dwellers making six figures during the pandemic.”

Nothing could be further from the truth.

Our police officers are not sitting at home. Our firefighters are not sitting at home. Our snowplow operators are not sitting at home. Our building inspectors are not sitting at home. Our utility and water treatment workers are not sitting at home. Our parks maintenance staff is not sitting at home. Our senior center staff is not sitting at home. Our liquor store staff is not sitting at home. We have staff at every one of our city facilities each day providing essential services to the community.

Just like you, we are all working together to help restore our way of life and rebuild our economy. I would encourage us all the next time we interact with city employees, health care workers or other frontline workers to express our thanks for their service to keep us all safe.

Luke Hellier

Lakeville City Council

Load comments