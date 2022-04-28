I support the cancellation of federal student loans up to $50,000. After all, why should these poor millennials and Gen Z folks be saddled with all this debt when it would benefit all of us to just cancel it? Without having to make those monthly payments (which they haven’t for over two years now) they have more money to spend on homes, cars, and an occasional night out. This increased spending stimulates the economy, creates jobs, and maybe even helps curb inflation. Yes. I fully support debt cancellation. I just think it needs to be done fairly.
To be fair, why should a person who borrowed $60,000 get more than a person who only borrowed $40,000? I say let’s give them both $50,000. There are people who joined the military as a means to finance their education. Their service to country should certainly be recognized and rewarded. They should also get $50,000. There are people who have already paid back their loans. They should be rewarded for being responsible citizens, so they should get $50,000. Then there are people like me. I worked second shift as a hospital janitor for years and attended classes in the day. With my wife’s help (who also worked low wage jobs), we paid for my four-year degree. In addition, we helped three children with two years of college each by taking out a home equity loan. We should get $50,000 plus $25,000 each for helping our kids. Let’s not forget the folks who didn’t go to college, but instead started working and paying taxes, perhaps right out of high school. Their contribution to society should surely be recognized. They should get $50,000.
So, if we are going to be fair, we should give $50,000 to: those who borrowed money to go to school, those who joined the military, those who paid back their loans, those who worked their way through college, and finally those who didn’t go to college. The way I figure it, that’s about 200 million people. At $50,000 each, a mere $10 trillion. That’s couch cushion money by today’s standards.
