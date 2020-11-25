To the editor:
Watching this year’s election results has been an interesting and unnerving experience. Minnesota’s secretary of state made it clear that counting absentee ballots could take until Nov. 10. At the last minute, Eighth Circuit justices confused the process by ordering that ballots received after 8 p.m., Nov. 3, be set aside, allowing for a later ruling to determine if they can be counted. It wasn’t clear how the results would be reported.
As the numbers started to come in on the Secretary of State website, they seemed far too low. When 100% of precincts had been posted for Senate District 57, there were apparent winners with fewer votes than the losers had gotten in 2018! This made no sense, given the record number of voters. Those numbers did not change until 3 a.m. the next day. They continued to change after that on Thursday, sometimes even decreasing. Looking back at the home page and the index page for the results, I now see clear marking that these are unofficial results, even as they state that 100% of precincts are reporting.
It seems that many people were fooled by the “100% Precincts Reporting” statement on the results page, including some in the media. I’ve learned my lesson for the future, but I also hope the reporting will be redesigned to guide viewers to understand the numbers more clearly.
Bill Middlecamp
Apple Valley
