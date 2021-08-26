To the editor:
I respect letter writer Tamera Wimbley’s right to have an opinion, but opinions should be formed by looking at facts. And it is a fact that Chicago’s Lollapalooza differs from the Sturgis event. How? Lollapalooza required proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test. Sturgis did not have these same requirements.
There is also a difference between Sturgis and President Barack Obama’s birthday celebration. The latter is a private function with attendees being invited to attend an event on private property. CNN and Dr. Fauci had no comment on President Obama’s choice to have this celebration since they don’t comment on specific family get-togethers, weddings, funerals, etc., whether led by “liberal elites” or conservatives.
As to whether Dr. Fauci is a scientist, the fact is that after completing medical school in 1974 he began working at the Laboratory of Clinical Investigation at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. That represents 47 years of experience in a clinical research setting working side by side with scientists and clinical practitioners specific to infectious diseases. That 47 years encompassed both Republican and Democratic administrations. It should also be recognized that Dr. Fauci is not doing COVID-19 research and data analysis alone. He is working alongside scientists from various fields and his job is to be their voice in conveying information. It is also a fact that the information and knowledge base is changing every day as the virus itself mutates and clinical testing and treatment continues to evolve.
Maryanne Simonitsch
Eagan
