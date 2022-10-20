I am writing to show my support for Erin Preese for Minnesota House District 57B. I had the good fortune to meet Erin several years ago when we were both working at the same school. Through our conversations, I learned about Erin’s involvement as a leader at the local and state levels with Moms Demand Action, the largest gun violence prevention organization in America. It was easy to see how dedicated Erin is to this cause. Helping to keep our communities safe is one of the most important tasks for our elected officials. I feel Erin would be an excellent advocate for this.
Erin is a teacher in Lakeville and her years as an educator gives her an understanding of our students’ needs. Our community would benefit from having a state representative with Erin’s experience in education. One of Erin’s visions is full funding for our public schools from the state to help reduce the need for levies.
Erin is also committed to expanding access to mental health services for those who need it. This is long overdue and needs to be addressed more urgently, especially with our young people.
There are obviously many more issues to speak about that impact our community. I feel strongly that Erin Preese is more than capable of handling these challenges. Her campaign motto is #PeopleNotPolitics, and I believe Erin has the communication skills and diligence to accomplish the goals she has set in supporting local families.
Erin has received numerous endorsements from organizations such as the AFL-CIO, Education Minnesota, and Everytown for Gun Safety. I endorse Erin Preese for Minnesota House District 57B as well.
