To the editor:

I am writing to show my support for Erin Preese for Minnesota House District 57B. I had the good fortune to meet Erin several years ago when we were both working at the same school. Through our conversations, I learned about Erin’s involvement as a leader at the local and state levels with Moms Demand Action, the largest gun violence prevention organization in America. It was easy to see how dedicated Erin is to this cause. Helping to keep our communities safe is one of the most important tasks for our elected officials. I feel Erin would be an excellent advocate for this.

