To the editor:
Over the past few months, I have had the opportunity of working alongside Erin Preese, who is running in House District 58A, by joining her campaign. I met Erin at a Black Lives Matter rally in Lakeville, and I have been working with her since. So far during my time here, I have directly seen Erin work with Lakeville families, providing them with resources during the COVID-19 pandemic, answering their questions about the upcoming election, and listening to their concerns. She is a politician who listens to her community. Erin has supported those in Lakeville from all walks of life, and is ready to advocate for everyone as our state representative.
A consistent theme across her stances on many issues is equality. Erin strives to provide equal access to resources in our community to each citizen. She is also a strong advocate for the environment, an issue that I am very passionate about. Erin has been endorsed by numerous organizations, and her endorsement by the Sierra Club strengthens her stance on the environment. Whether it be providing access to affordable health care or prescription drug prices, and even advocating for Black Lives Matter, I know that Erin is the right fit for Lakeville. Erin has made it clear that equality is a value she will emphasize during her time in office. It is incredibly important to have people in office who are able to accurately represent everyone, and Erin Preese is one of those people.
Ellie Chaouch
Lakeville
