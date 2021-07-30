To the editor:

Equity is the clarion call at the District 196 School Board meetings these days. The School Board, the staff and teachers acclaim the wonderful benefits of the new equity programs. Fine. Let’s take that to the superintendent and her salary. Superintendent Mary Kreger makes a salary (along with very generous benefits) that is larger than the governor of Minnesota. If Ms. Kreger is so enchanted with equity, I call for her to take a salary cut.

All the teachers and staff that support equity should also take a salary cut to equal the average taxpayer salary for the district.

Let’s know if they really believe what they are preaching.

Sharon Peterson

Rosemount

