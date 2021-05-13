To the editor:
Year after year, the state of Minnesota holds the abysmal distinction of maintaining one of the worst racial achievement gaps in the nation. Unfortunately, not only is this achievement gap a reality within the Lakeville Area School District, but our district also reports a sizable gap between the sense of belonging felt by students of color as compared to white students. (Reference publicly available data and reports from NAEP, Minnesota Dept of Education, and ISD 194).
As a parent of two young children in the district, I’m encouraged to see forward, positive steps being taken by ISD 194 to identify and address the systemic inequities existing in our school system that have long contributed to these gaps. There is still a very long way to go, but the more recent actions taken by the district are promising. These actions demonstrate how Lakeville has joined the ranks of countless districts across the state and country to take more purposeful steps to address racism within schools and increase educational equity.
I am grateful that the district’s equity work focuses on getting kids what they need to succeed. At the April 27 School Board meeting, Superintendent Michael Baumann referenced something experts have been telling us for decades: social and emotional learning plays an important part in improving academic outcomes. Research has consistently shown that when kids feel as though they do not belong, when they cannot see themselves represented in teachers and staff, and when they are unable to connect with their peers, they are more likely to suffer socially, emotionally and academically. It’s heartening to see the recent actions being taken by the district, including the inclusive posters made available for staff to hang in our schools. I am deeply grateful for the teachers who have not only chosen to display the posters, but who have publicly voiced their support as well. Because by doing so, they are sending a clear and beautiful message of inclusion to our students and community. The actions of ISD 194 and its staff demonstrate meaningful steps in the right direction and should be encouraged and supported.
Christine J. Thompson
Lakeville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.